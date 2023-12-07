Specifications for the 2005 HSV Avalanche Vyii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 HSV Avalanche Vyii 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1623 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2948 mm
|Height
|1654 mm
|Length
|5106 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2026 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Ym8@F$?L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Digital Video Disc Player - $3,900
- Xenon Headlights - $1,800