2005 HSV Grange Wl 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 HSV Grange Wl 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2005 HSV Grange Wl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1577 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1459 mm
Length 5237 mm
Width 1847 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 297 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Ly54%@$L400001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia