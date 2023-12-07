Specifications for the 2005 Hyundai Elantra 2.0 Hvt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Hyundai Elantra 2.0 Hvt Xd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4525 mm
|Width
|1725 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1196 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|453 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Gas Filled Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhdm41Cryu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- (ABS) & Alloy Wheels - $2,000