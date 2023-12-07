Specifications for the 2005 Jaguar S Type R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Jaguar S Type R 05 Upgrade 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2909 mm
|Height
|1423 mm
|Length
|4877 mm
|Width
|1818 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2240 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|18.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|553 Nm
|Makimum Power
|298 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Sajac03D121M12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights