Specifications for the 2005 Jeep Cherokee Renegade (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Jeep Cherokee Renegade (4X4) Kj My05 Upgrade 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1519 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2647 mm
|Height
|1819 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1824 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1829 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|522 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|290 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3700
|Maxiumum Torque
|307 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J8Gm38K*5W100002
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $525
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Power Sunroof - $1,800