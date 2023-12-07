Specifications for the 2005 Jeep Wrangler Renegade (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Jeep Wrangler Renegade (4X4) Tj 4.0L Petrol 2D Softtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1473 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2373 mm
|Height
|1782 mm
|Length
|3883 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2019 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|449 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J4F449S15P700001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Hardtop
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
- Side Steps
Current Jeep Wrangler pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$83,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$83,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,900