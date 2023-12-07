WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Wrangler
  4. Renegade Extreme Sport

2005 Jeep Wrangler Renegade Extreme Sport Tj 4.0L Petrol 2D Softtop

2005 Jeep Wrangler Renegade Extreme Sport Tj 4.0L Petrol 2D Softtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2005 Jeep Wrangler Renegade Extreme Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep Wrangler News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2373 mm
Height 1782 mm
Length 3883 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2019 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 449 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 305 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/75 R15
Rear Tyre 225/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J4F449S15P700001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Jeep Wrangler pricing and specs

Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $83,950
Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $83,950
Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $81,900