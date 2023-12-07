WhichCar
2005 Land Rover Defender 130 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel Crew C/Chas

2005 Land Rover Defender 130 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel Crew C/Chas details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2005 Land Rover Defender 130 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 3226 mm
Height 2035 mm
Length 5152 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 2039 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1461 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 750X16
Rear Tyre 750X16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Salldka87Xa123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Great Britain

