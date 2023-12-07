WhichCar
2005 Land Rover Discovery 3 S 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon

2005 Land Rover Discovery 3 S 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2005 Land Rover Discovery 3 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1882 mm
Length 4835 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 2363 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3180 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 817 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 445 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R17
Rear Tyre 235/70 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallaaa175A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United Kingdom