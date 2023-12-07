WhichCar
2005 Land Rover Discovery Hse Series Ii 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

2005 Land Rover Discovery Hse Series Ii 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2005 Land Rover Discovery Hse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 224 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1900 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 2140 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 740 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 101 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R18
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Salltgm273A200001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain

Current Land Rover Discovery pricing and specs

D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $119,800
D300 Dynamic Hse (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,800
D300 S (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $106,000
P360 Dynamic Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $119,000
P360 Dynamic Hse 265Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $125,000