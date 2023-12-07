Specifications for the 2005 Mazda B4000 Bravo Dx+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Mazda B4000 Bravo Dx+ 4.0L Petrol Freestyle P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1468 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1770 mm
|Length
|5135 mm
|Width
|1878 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1751 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2871 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1120 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|323 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|245/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Rear Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Afafxxmj2F%%12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers