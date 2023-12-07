WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. B4000
  4. Bravo Dx+

2005 Mazda B4000 Bravo Dx+ 4.0L Petrol Freestyle P/Up

2005 Mazda B4000 Bravo Dx+ 4.0L Petrol Freestyle P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2005 Mazda B4000 Bravo Dx+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1468 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 5135 mm
Width 1878 mm
Kerb Weight 1751 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2871 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1120 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 323 Nm
Makimum Power 154 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/75 R15
Rear Tyre 245/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Rear Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number Afafxxmj2F%%12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured South Africa