WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. A160
  4. Picadilly Lwb

2005 Mercedes-Benz A160 Picadilly Lwb W168 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 Mercedes-Benz A160 Picadilly Lwb W168 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Manu
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz A160 Picadilly Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1503 mm
Tracking Rear 1452 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2593 mm
Height 1589 mm
Length 3776 mm
Width 1719 mm
Kerb Weight 1145 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1590 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R16
Rear Tyre 195/60 R16
Front Rim Size 5.5X16
Rear Rim Size 5.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wbd1680332J123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany