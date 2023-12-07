WhichCar
2005 Mercedes-Benz A200 Elegance W169 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 Mercedes-Benz A200 Elegance W169 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Auto 7 Speed Sequen
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz A200 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1556 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2568 mm
Height 1593 mm
Length 3838 mm
Width 1764 mm
Kerb Weight 1270 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1695 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.1 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Gas Strut, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Wdd1693332J000000
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

