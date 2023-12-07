WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Clk280
  4. Avantgarde

2005 Mercedes-Benz Clk280 Avantgarde C209 My06 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2005 Mercedes-Benz Clk280 Avantgarde C209 My06 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz Clk280 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1493 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1413 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1580 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2093542F000112
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany