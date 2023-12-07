WhichCar
2005 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde 211 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde 211 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1568 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 315 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Air Bag Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2112652A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany