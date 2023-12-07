Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E350 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Mercedes-Benz E350 Elegance 211 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1810 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2385 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|89 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2110652A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Air Suspension - $5,250
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,150
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,680
- Body Kit - $10,650
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,950
- Luxury Front Seats - $3,250
- Leather Trim Special - $1,850
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,090
- Power Sunroof - $3,300
- Sports pack - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - $2,100
- Television - $2,950
- Xenon Headlights - $3,150
