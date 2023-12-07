WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E55
  4. Amg

2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg 211 My06 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg 211 My06 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 2000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2495 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 495 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 20.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2650
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 350 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 265/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 9X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Air Springs, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2112762A012345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany