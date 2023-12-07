Specifications for the 2005 Mercedes-Benz S55 K. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Mercedes-Benz S55 K W220 My05 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1564 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2965 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|5043 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1895 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|99 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2650
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/40R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Rear Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wdb2200742A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- TV Rear
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Rear Air Conditioning - $3,340
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,590