2005 MG Tf 120 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster

2005 MG Tf 120 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission Cvt Stepspeed
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2005 MG Tf 120. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1403 mm
Tracking Rear 1409 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2376 mm
Height 1261 mm
Length 3943 mm
Width 1626 mm
Kerb Weight 1180 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1390 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 170 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 165 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 R16
Rear Tyre 215/40 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Arm Integral Rear Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sarrdwbgj2D000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom