Specifications for the 2005 MG Zr 160. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 MG Zr 160 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1427 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1457 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4011 mm
|Width
|1931 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6900
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|174 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Sarrflnme5D111121
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $1,850
- Metallic Paint - $995