2005 MG Zr 160 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 MG Zr 160 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 MG Zr 160. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1427 mm
Tracking Rear 1457 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4011 mm
Width 1931 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6900
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Sarrflnme5D111121
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom