2005 MG Zt 220S 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 MG Zt 220S 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2005 MG Zt 220S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4740 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1515 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 288 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sarrjxlnm2D100002
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom