Specifications for the 2005 Mitsubishi Grandis Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Mitsubishi Grandis Luxury Ba My06 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1655 mm
|Length
|4760 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|217 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmflrna4W4Z111211
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Dual Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Dual Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $500