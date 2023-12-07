WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Grandis
  4. Luxury

2005 Mitsubishi Grandis Luxury Ba 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Mitsubishi Grandis Luxury Ba 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Auto Sports Mod
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2005 Mitsubishi Grandis Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mitsubishi News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1655 mm
Length 4760 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 217 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmflrna4W4Z111211
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan