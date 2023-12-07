WhichCar
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Ix Cy My06 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Ix Cy My06 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Ix. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2625 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4490 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1885 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 355 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfsjct9A6U123456
Country Manufactured Japan