2005 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4X4) My03 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4X4) My03 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1725 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1915 kg
Gcm 4335 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2335 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 79 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 266 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jjx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jjx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jn1Vawr50A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan

