Specifications for the 2005 Nissan X-Trail Ti (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Nissan X-Trail Ti (4X4) T30 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2625 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|4510 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|565 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Parallel Link Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tbnt30A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$49,990
|St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$40,290
|St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,690
|St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$46,790
|St (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,250
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$50,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$53,490
|Ti (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$54,690
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$58,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hyb)19" Aw 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,690
|N-Trek Sv (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,290
|N-Trek Sv (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,390