2005 Peugeot 307 Cc Sport My06 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2005 Peugeot 307 Cc Sport My06 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2005 Peugeot 307 Cc Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1497 mm
Tracking Rear 1492 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1530 mm
Length 4211 mm
Width 1757 mm
Kerb Weight 1380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 810 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 202 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Vf33Crfk%00000011
Country Manufactured France