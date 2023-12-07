WhichCar
2005 Peugeot 307 Xs 1.6 My06 Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 Peugeot 307 Xs 1.6 My06 Upgrade 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Peugeot 307 Xs 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1530 mm
Length 4211 mm
Width 1757 mm
Kerb Weight 1318 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1175 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Vf33Cnfu%00000011
Country Manufactured France