Specifications for the 2005 Peugeot 307 Xse Hdi 2.0 Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Peugeot 307 Xse Hdi 2.0 Touring My06 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1497 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2708 mm
|Height
|1580 mm
|Length
|4428 mm
|Width
|1762 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1494 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1530 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|148 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|4.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Vf33Erhr$00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power Sunroof - $1,500