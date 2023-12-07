WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 307
  4. Xse Touring

2005 Peugeot 307 Xse Touring 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Peugeot 307 Xse Touring 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Peugeot 307 Xse Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1497 mm
Tracking Rear 1502 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2708 mm
Height 1533 mm
Length 4419 mm
Width 1757 mm
Kerb Weight 1250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 685 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Vf33Erfne00123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France