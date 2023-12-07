Specifications for the 2005 Peugeot 307 Xsr Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Peugeot 307 Xsr Hdi 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1497 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4202 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1347 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|4.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Vf33C9Hz%00000011
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power Sunroof - $1,500