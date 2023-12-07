Specifications for the 2005 Range Rover Range Rover Hse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Range Rover Range Rover Hse 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2880 mm
|Height
|1863 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2009 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2425 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|625 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|390 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallmamc32A000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Convenience Pack - $3,300
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Satellite Navigation & TV - $6,990
- Xenon Headlights - $2,500