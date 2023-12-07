WhichCar
2005 Renault Clio Sport Cup F1 Team Ed 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2005 Renault Clio Sport Cup F1 Team Ed 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2005 Renault Clio Sport Cup F1 Team Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2485 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3773 mm
Width 1639 mm
Kerb Weight 1090 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5250
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 131 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R16
Rear Tyre 205/45 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Trailing Arm
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Cb##@%10600011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France