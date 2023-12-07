Specifications for the 2005 Renault Clio Sport Cup F1 Team Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Renault Clio Sport Cup F1 Team Ed 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2485 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3773 mm
|Width
|1639 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1090 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Cb##@%10600011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights