Specifications for the 2005 Renault Clio Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Renault Clio Sport Mk2 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2485 mm
|Height
|1409 mm
|Length
|3773 mm
|Width
|1639 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1090 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|5250
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Cb##@%10600011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $600