2005 Renault Laguna Privilege 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Renault Laguna Privilege 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Renault Laguna Privilege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4698 mm
Width 1783 mm
Kerb Weight 1466 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 285 Nm
Makimum Power 152 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf1Kg0D0B22619800
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France