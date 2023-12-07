Specifications for the 2005 Renault Megane Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Renault Megane Dynamique X84 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1518 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2625 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4209 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1265 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Right Side Of Boot On Chassis
|VIN Number
|Vf1Bm1B0H20611231
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Current Renault Megane pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$64,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$61,600
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$68,400
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$65,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,200
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$60,300
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$66,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$63,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$70,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$67,500