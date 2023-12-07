Specifications for the 2005 Smart Forfour Pulse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Smart Forfour Pulse 454 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1445 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2493 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|3752 mm
|Width
|1684 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1012 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|38 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Wme4540322B000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,315
- Head Airbags - $510
- Leather Upholstery - $2,520
- Power Sunroof - $1,680
- Satellite Navigation - $4,700
- Sports pack - $2,620