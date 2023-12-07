Specifications for the 2005 Smart Fortwo Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Smart Fortwo Coupe 0.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1272 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1354 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|1812 mm
|Height
|1549 mm
|Length
|2500 mm
|Width
|1515 mm
|Kerb Weight
|730 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|990 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|260 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|38 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|113 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|95 Nm
|Makimum Power
|45 kW
|Front Tyre
|145/65R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/55R15
|Front Rim Size
|4X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, De Dion Axle, Hydraulic Damper, Wishbones
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Upper Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Wme4503322J000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Sunroof
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,190
- Cruise Control - $390
- Heated Front Seats - $500
- Leather Upholstery - $1,390
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - $1,150
- Metallic Paint - $670
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,190
- Power Steering - $1,000
- Power Sunroof - $1,680
- Side Airbags - $460