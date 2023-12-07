Specifications for the 2005 Smart Roadster R452. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Smart Roadster R452 0.7L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1357 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1392 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2360 mm
|Height
|1192 mm
|Length
|3427 mm
|Width
|1615 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1030 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|190 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|4.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|110 Nm
|Makimum Power
|60 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, De Dion Axle, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Upper Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wme4524342L111561
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player