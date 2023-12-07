WhichCar
2005 Ssangyong Chairman 3.2 W100 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 Ssangyong Chairman 3.2 W100 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2005 Ssangyong Chairman 3.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 5135 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1810 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 309 Nm
Makimum Power 161 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kptr1*19S4P123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Korea