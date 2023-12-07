Specifications for the 2005 Ssangyong Korando. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Ssangyong Korando 2.9L Diesel 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2480 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4330 mm
|Width
|1841 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2515 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|605 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel_Hway
|6.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|258 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kptm4C1Ds4P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Central Locking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Steps
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,500
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
