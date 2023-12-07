WhichCar
2005 Ssangyong Rexton Rx290 Sport Y200 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

2005 Ssangyong Rexton Rx290 Sport Y200 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Ssangyong Rexton Rx290 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1760 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1851 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2270 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R16
Rear Tyre 255/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kpth0*1Ds2P123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Ssangyong Rexton pricing and specs

Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $50,200
Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $46,100
Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $55,600
Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $53,600
Adventure (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $51,510
Elx (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $47,300
Ultimate Sport Pack (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $57,000
Ultimate (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $55,000