WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ssangyong
  3. Stavic
  4. A100

2005 Ssangyong Stavic A100 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon

2005 Ssangyong Stavic A100 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2005 Ssangyong Stavic A100. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ssangyong News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1820 mm
Length 5125 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 2106 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 342 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R16
Rear Tyre 225/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
VIN Number Kptv0B1Fs5P000012
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Korea