Specifications for the 2005 Ssangyong Stavic Sv270 Sports Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Ssangyong Stavic Sv270 Sports Plus A100 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|5220 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2034 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|342 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kptv0B1Fs5P000012
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Power Sunroof - $1,000