2005 Ssangyong Stavic Sv320 Limited A100 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Ssangyong Stavic Sv320 Limited A100 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2005 Ssangyong Stavic Sv320 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1845 mm
Length 5220 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 2134 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R16
Rear Tyre 225/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kptv0B19S5P000012
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Korea