2005 Subaru Impreza Gx Luxury (AWD) 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 Subaru Impreza Gx Luxury (AWD) 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Subaru Impreza Gx Luxury (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1455 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2525 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4405 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 184 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Independent, Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Gg9Kk45G012345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

