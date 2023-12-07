WhichCar
2005 Suzuki Xl-7 Limited (4X4) Ja627 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Suzuki Xl-7 Limited (4X4) Ja627 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Suzuki Xl-7 Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1740 mm
Length 4700 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1680 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2260 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3300
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R16
Rear Tyre 235/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jsahtx92V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan