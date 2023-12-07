WhichCar
2005 Toyota Echo Rush Ncp10R 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 Toyota Echo Rush Ncp10R 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2005 Toyota Echo Rush. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1420 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2370 mm
Height 1510 mm
Length 3615 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 860 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1365 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 4.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 122 Nm
Makimum Power 63 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 Hr14
Rear Tyre 175/65 Hr14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Jtdkw133100001001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan