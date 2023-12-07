WhichCar
2005 Toyota Kluger Cv (4X4) Mcu28R 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Toyota Kluger Cv (4X4) Mcu28R 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Toyota Kluger Cv (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 184 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 4690 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 328 Nm
Makimum Power 172 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R16
Rear Tyre 225/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Trailing Arm, Transverse Control Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtehp21A900012345
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

