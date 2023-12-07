Specifications for the 2005 Toyota Prius I-Tech (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Toyota Prius I-Tech (Hybrid) Nhw20R 1.5L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4445 mm
|Width
|1725 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1295 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1725 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|115 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkb22U700001117
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 9 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control